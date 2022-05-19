Open Record: Open Meetings 101

A recent FOX6 investigation uncovered the Wauwatosa School Board discussed public records in private. Why is that a big deal? In today's episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators explain what you should expect from your government's public meetings. Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire walk listeners through a crash course in Open Meetings 101. Amanda breaks down a recent investigation involving the Wauwatosa School Board. Attorney Tom Kamenick, founder of Wisconsin Transparency Project, joins the episode. He's with a law firm dedicated to enforcing the state's open records and open meetings laws and explains how public meetings should go and what you should expect from your government.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.