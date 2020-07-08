$200K matching gift challenge for #ConnectMilwaukee issued by 2 local foundations

MILWAUKEE -- The MPS Foundation announced on Tuesday, July 21 a matching-gift fundraising challenge issued by the Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation.The foundations will match up $200,000 in donations to the #ConnectMilwaukee fundraising campaign, meaning a donation of $10 turns into $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and a $50,000 donation becomes $100,000 for the MPS Foundation.

MPS board sets special meeting to discuss reopening schools in fall; deadline for public testimony

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors set a special meeting for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "the phased-in MPS school reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year."The meeting will be held virtually -- and public testimony will be heard during the meeting.Those who wish to testify must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting.