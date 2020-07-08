'Complex decisions:' UWM, MPS, MATC leaders meet, discuss pandemic reopening plans
Three of Milwaukee's biggest educational institutions discussed fall reopening plans on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
Students in West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to start year virtually
West Allis-West Milwaukee students will start the school year virtually, but eventually be in class as part of a phased-in plan.
CDC releases updated guidelines calling the reopening of schools 'critically important'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released updated guidelines on schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, emphasizing the importance of reopening classrooms.
$200K matching gift challenge for #ConnectMilwaukee issued by 2 local foundations
MILWAUKEE -- The MPS Foundation announced on Tuesday, July 21 a matching-gift fundraising challenge issued by the Zilber Family Foundation and the Burke Foundation.The foundations will match up $200,000 in donations to the #ConnectMilwaukee fundraising campaign, meaning a donation of $10 turns into $20, $500 becomes $1,000, and a $50,000 donation becomes $100,000 for the MPS Foundation.
Protesters gather in Milwaukee, call for in-person classes this fall
Calls are growing louder for schools to reopen this fall. Demonstrations are underway Monday, July 20 in downtown Milwaukee at the Zeidler Building -- calling for schools to have in-person classes this fall.
MPS to start school year virtually due to COVID-19: 'We just have to follow the science'
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has decided to start with online classes as COVID-19 cases surge in southeast Wisconsin.
MPS board unanimously passes 3-phase back-to-school plan, recommended 2020-21 calendars
Milwaukee Public School board unanimously voted Thursday night, July 16 to move forward with a virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year — Phase 1 of the proposed 3-phase plan.
Open Record Special Edition: What's the plan?
MILWAUKEE -- Will everything be done virtually?
'Complicated decision:' Questions remain as MPS looks to determine fall learning plans
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with Milwaukee Public Schools are preparing to meet virtually on Thursday, July 16 with plans to determine how schools will navigate learning come fall.It's a dilemma parents and caregivers likely didn't expect they'd be facing.
Racine honors teachers with Encore Awards: 'Just a little something to say thank you'
Normally at the end of Teacher Appreciation Week in May, the Racine Unified School District honors its Encore Award winner -- given to those that excel at their jobs. This year's celebration may not be what is normal. But it was a small token of appreciation that goes a long way.
'Lessons learned:' MPS holds drive-thru enrollment for fall classes; reopening plan set for vote
MILWAUKEE -- With doors at Milwaukee Public Schools locked, families who would normally come to the district building to enroll their children are now registering for classes curbside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With no physical contact and being confined to their own personal space, social distancing for MPS staff and families has already begun.
'Students need a bailout:' MPS teachers, administrators question possible return to classrooms
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools teachers and administrators are weighing in on the district's proposed reopening plan, expressing concerns about a possible return to the classroom this fall.
Enroll curbside! 4 dates available for families to enroll at MPS Central Services
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday, July 14 is hosting its first day of curbside enrollment.
MPS board sets special meeting to discuss reopening schools in fall; deadline for public testimony
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors set a special meeting for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "the phased-in MPS school reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year."The meeting will be held virtually -- and public testimony will be heard during the meeting.Those who wish to testify must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting.
School districts in SE Wisconsin make plans as fall classes approach: 'Doing everything we can'
MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen in the fall.