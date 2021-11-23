Open Record: Runaway Relationship

It's a FOX6 investigation that sparked change before it even went to air. Thousands of tax dollars poured into a school program -- but was it for the kids or a school leader's relationship? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire explains how she came upon AVID and the Wauwatosa School District. Amanda breaks down what AVID is and why a seemingly conflict of interest raised red flags. You'll hear how the district responded, what the school board is doing about the issue, and what prompted Amanda to show up at a recent school board meeting.

In today's Off the Record segment, the team takes a few minutes to talk about what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving season.

