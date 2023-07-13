Open Record: Home Court Advantage
MILWAUKEE - It's been a decade since the Milwaukee Bucks drafted a relatively unknown prospect named Giannis Antetokounmpo. We know the impact he's had on Milwaukee, but it doesn't stop there. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about a recent trip to Greece that included visiting the basketball court where it all started for Giannis and his brothers. Carl explains the impact the AntetokounBros Academy is having on hundreds of kids in Greece. Carl also shares stories of people who live and work in and around Sepolia and how the Antetokounmpo family continues to play a role in their lives.
