Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers help lift families in Athens, Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, Finals MVP and NBA Champion. His decade of dominance changed the course of a franchise, a city and a family forever, and one city in Greece is where the rise began.

Sepolia is a neighborhood of Athens far from the usual tourist stops in Greece. But it’s like Mecca for a Milwaukee Bucks fan.

"He’s a good role model," said Aidan Frazier, visiting with his family from Shorewood, "for people on and off the court. So he’s easy to root for, for sure."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The family’s European vacation had to include the home court of the Greek Freak.

"It’s crazy to see how starting all the way across the world," Frazier added, "(he was) able to become the person he is for our community and for the entire world."

Aidan Frazier

While Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another championship in Milwaukee, he's set loftier goals abroad: To give kids like him the confidence and opportunity to dream.

Giannis himself was unavailable for this story, despite young Noe Gebiaou’s best efforts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Giannis, when are we going to see you?" he asked. "We’re waiting for you, come! We’re waiting, I’m trying to see you bro."

Life is busy when you're a global superstar. But there are plenty of other people in Sepolia happy to talk about their hometown hero and the example his family set for others to follow.

There’s the café owner across the street.

"Giannis still remains humble and polite," Giannis Tzikas, owner of Kivotos Café, said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

One of his first coaches.

"He’s a very, very good father," said Grigoris Melas. "He’s a very, very good athlete. He’s a very, very good friend."

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 8 ▼ AntetokounBros Academy in Seponia, Greece (Courtesy: AntetokounBros Academy)

Plus any of the dozens of kids brought together by one name.

The family started the AntetokounBros Academy in 2019, the same year as Giannis’ first MVP.

Every weekend during the season, they gather at this court and grow.

"To me they are like little flowers," said Evina Maltsi, the Academy’s Head Coach and a former Greek Olympian and WNBA player in her own right. "They open up in the world."

Little flowers with shared roots.

"We are from Nigeria," said Victoria Obazuaye. "The same country that (Giannis) is from."

Many come from poor families. Some are immigrants as well.

"They feel safe here," Maltsi explained. "They know that this is their court, their team."

Noe Gebiaou

A man with a supermax contract and a Nike shoe deal could host his practices at the nicest courts in Athens. But it means something to Giannis and, perhaps more importantly, to the kids of the Academy that it’s in Sepolia.

"Giannis put in hours of work on this court," Noe said. "That inspires me to work hard as well."

And not just in basketball – Noe’s passion is music. The AntetokounBros Academy offers educational programs, scholarships, motivational speakers and more.

"That’s why Giannis has an impact on us," he explained. "Because we’re all from different backgrounds, but we come to one place and we just all bond together."

Sepolia, Greece

"He serves as an inspiration to other people that they can do it," added Junior Coach Rosa Eze Mark. "And nothing’s stopping them."

Rosa enjoyed the Academy so much as an athlete, she came back this season as to coach.

"His parents came here to find a better life," she said. "The same thing for all black parents, they just come here to make their children a better life and better people. So that when we get out in the world, we return them tenfold. You know what I’m saying?"

There are no guarantees, of course, that the kids of the AntetokounBros Academy will ever approach the levels of wealth and fame of the Antetokounmpos. But there are many ways to measure success.

Grigoris Melas

"I never get on my mind that they would get so high," Melas said. "The top of the world."

Melas coached Giannis and Thanasis when they were kids. And what he saw then he preaches to this day – in Greek, to make sure he gets it just right.

"There are no limits if you try your best," he said, through a translator. "Work hard every day, and you will achieve your goals."

In basketball and in life.

Each step of the journey a bit easier, when you follow in the footsteps of greatness.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece walks toward the stage after he was drafted No. 15 overall in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013 NBA draft on June 27, 2013. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

More on the AntetokounBros Academy

The vision for AntetokounBros Academy is a pro bono program in Athens, Greece, which combines sport skills and life skills, to unlock development opportunities for 100 kids each year.

The program is in its fourth year and is part of the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation vision that opportunity fuels potential, created by Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex Antetokounmpo, in partnership with Nike and Onassis Foundation. Through weekly basketball trainings, workshops, speeches, and scholarships, the program aims to give opportunities to young people who will benefit from it the most.

The AntetokounBros Academy is executed in partnership with Nike, who focus on play to help all kids achieve their full potential because an active next generation means a more equitable and better future, the Onassis Foundation, who curate and run the educational life skills curriculum, and Eurohoops Organization who run the basketball trainings and overall implementation of the program.