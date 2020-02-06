NBA says races for the season's individual trophies are over
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s MVP race is over.
TikTok: Giannis keeps up with home workouts, gives son some love
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumnpo showing he's not just an MVP on the court, but also to his son, Liam.In a TikTok Saturday, Giannis shows us he's keeping up with his at-home workouts – while making sure he shows his little guy some love.https://www.tiktok.com/@giannis_an34/video/6837979052461100294The NBA suspended the season on March 11 and drastically limited the access to player practice facilities.
WATCH: Antetokounmpo, other Bucks players join Milwaukee protest
MILWAUKEE -- As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, crowds were joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Brook Lopez and other members of the Milwaukee Bucks near 27th and Wisconsin on Saturday, June 6.The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tweets about George Floyd case: 'It's time for change'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted late Saturday, May 30 -- a few words about his thoughts on the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.The tweet reads as follows:
Pat Connaughton radiothon for COVID-19 relief draws big names, news from Wisconsin sports
MILWAUKEE -- With no basketball and an opportunity to help, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton held a radiothon to raise money for COVID-19 relief on Thursday, May 21.One of the great things about Connaughton being on the radio all day, he was able to provide optimism with news from the Bucks' General Manager Jon Horst.
Analysis: The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan
MILWAUKEE -- Something is finally clear in the uncertain NBA: Players believe they’re going to play games again this season.The obvious questions — How?
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton to host Radiothon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will host Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon airing on ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday, May 21, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.The radiothon will air on both 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all proceeds raised during the event going to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s foundation, With Us, to help support COVID-19 relief.A news release says fans can be a part of the radiothon by donating, bidding on silent auction items, or purchasing a buy-it-now item.
'(Expletive) Khris Middleton:' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account hacked
MILWAUKEE --Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon, May 7, and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's brother and the player's representatives.More than a dozen tweets popped up on Antetokounmpo's feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP.
Giannis Antetokounmpo donates headphones to Milwaukee children to aid virtual learning
MILWAUKEE -- With students continuing to adjust to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, technological hurdles can present themselves.To help minimize some of those hurdles, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intervened.In an Instagram post, Antetokounmpo announced that he is donating headphones to children in Milwaukee to help them adjust to the virtual classroom.
Pandemic forcing NBA players to work out with what's on hand, just like the rest of us
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending much of his time during the coronavirus-imposed hiatus working out, helping care for his newborn son and playing occasional video games.What the reigning MVP isn’t doing very often is shooting baskets since the NBA has closed team practice facilities.“I don’t have access to a hoop,” the Milwaukee Bucks forward said Friday during a conference call. “A lot of NBA players might have a court in their house or something, I don’t know, but now I just get my home workouts, (go) on the bike, treadmill, lift weights, stay sharp that way.”The hiatus is forcing thousands of athletes, pro and otherwise, to work out from home as they try to keep in shape.
Life without basketball: AntetokounmBROS entertain with soccer match video game livestream
MILWAUKEE -- It was supposed to be a grudge match between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday night, March 25.
FOX6 Sports Blitz Play of the Week
Vote for the FOX6 Sports Blitz Play of the Week
Giannis out at least 2 games with minor joint capsule strain in left knee
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night’s game at Los Angeles.He had an MRI and subsequent examination Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona by team physician Dr.
Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday night.The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by as many as 34 points in the second half.
Bucks' Pat Connaughton leaps over MVPs in NBA dunk contest
CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton participated in the NBA's All-Star weekend slam dunk contest Saturday.
Obama panel celebrates off-court work of NBA stars, including Giannis
CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa.
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws a global crowd at NBA All-Star Media Day in Chicago
CHICAGO -- It's NBA All-Star weekend at the United Center in Chicago -- and the stars, including three of the Milwaukee Bucks, are definitely out.FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey was in the arena when Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped before the global crowd gathered on the court.
A baby is born! Meet Liam Charles Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE -- Welcome to the world, Liam Charles AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out the news of his son's birth on Monday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Giannis Antetokounmpo named world's fittest male athlete by Sports Illustrated
MILWAUKEE -- Standing nearly seven feet tall and weighing more than 240 pounds, the 25-year-old basketball phenom from Greece known as Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than the reigning NBA most valuable player and two-time All-Star captain.
NBA All-Star rosters announced; Antetokounmpo, Middleton team up again
CHICAGO -- NBA All-Star game team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James selected their teams Thursday night, Feb. 6.