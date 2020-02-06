TikTok: Giannis keeps up with home workouts, gives son some love

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumnpo showing he's not just an MVP on the court, but also to his son, Liam.In a TikTok Saturday, Giannis shows us he's keeping up with his at-home workouts – while making sure he shows his little guy some love.https://www.tiktok.com/@giannis_an34/video/6837979052461100294The NBA suspended the season on March 11 and drastically limited the access to player practice facilities.

WATCH: Antetokounmpo, other Bucks players join Milwaukee protest

MILWAUKEE -- As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, crowds were joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Brook Lopez and other members of the Milwaukee Bucks near 27th and Wisconsin on Saturday, June 6.The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton to host Radiothon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will host Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon airing on ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday, May 21, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.The radiothon will air on both 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all proceeds raised during the event going to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s foundation, With Us, to help support COVID-19 relief.A news release says fans can be a part of the radiothon by donating, bidding on silent auction items, or purchasing a buy-it-now item.

'(Expletive) Khris Middleton:' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account hacked

MILWAUKEE --Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon, May 7, and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo's brother and the player's representatives.More than a dozen tweets popped up on Antetokounmpo's feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo donates headphones to Milwaukee children to aid virtual learning

MILWAUKEE -- With students continuing to adjust to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, technological hurdles can present themselves.To help minimize some of those hurdles, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intervened.In an Instagram post, Antetokounmpo announced that he is donating headphones to children in Milwaukee to help them adjust to the virtual classroom.

Pandemic forcing NBA players to work out with what's on hand, just like the rest of us

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending much of his time during the coronavirus-imposed hiatus working out, helping care for his newborn son and playing occasional video games.What the reigning MVP isn’t doing very often is shooting baskets since the NBA has closed team practice facilities.“I don’t have access to a hoop,” the Milwaukee Bucks forward said Friday during a conference call. “A lot of NBA players might have a court in their house or something, I don’t know, but now I just get my home workouts, (go) on the bike, treadmill, lift weights, stay sharp that way.”The hiatus is forcing thousands of athletes, pro and otherwise, to work out from home as they try to keep in shape.

Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons

DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 126-106 on Thursday night.The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by as many as 34 points in the second half.