Mount Pleasant retail theft; man, woman now charged

Two people are now charged in a Mount Pleasant retail theft investigation.

Jorge Dopico Aguilar, 37, and Dainerys Socarras Llopis, 35, are each charged with one count of felony retail theft. Prosecutors said more than $30,000 worth of items were found in their van. Police previously estimated the total was closer to $50,000, and court documents suggest authorities may have found items stolen from other jurisdictions.

Court records show Socarras Llopis made an initial court appearance on Feb. 22 and had cash bond set at $50,000. Dopico Aguilar made his initial appearance the next day and also had cash bond set at $50,000.

Case details

Mount Pleasant police were called to the Ulta Beauty on Washington Avenue the night of Feb. 17 for a reported theft. An officer later spotted the suspects' van and pulled it over.

Prosecutors said the officer saw the specific fragrances stolen from Ulta Beauty "in plain view" on the front seat. Police estimated there were hundreds of cologne and perfume bottles, along with designer bags and luggage. Dopico Aguilar and Socarras Llopis were then arrested.

Police searched the van and found two passports – one Canadian, the other Cuban – with Socarras Llopis' name on them, a criminal complaint states. Neither passport had a U.S. entry stamp. Authorities also found:

253 bottles of perfume estimated at $16,675

Various luggage and handbag items estimated at $6,900

Various clothing items estimated at $1,700

Miscellaneous items estimated at $5,800

While police were initially called for the Ulta Beauty theft, the complaint states 30 perfume bottles found in the van had Kohl's barcodes on them. Sixty items had Ross Dress for Less merchandise tags, and a Ross employee said there were "multiple recent large-scale thefts" at stores in Racine, Greenfield and Waukesha.

The Brookfield and Waukesha police departments identified Dopico Aguilar has a suspect in retail theft investigations in their jurisdictions, per the complaint.

Police said both Dopico Aguilar and Socarras Llopis are from Cuba. Dopico Aguilar had a warrant for his removal from the U.S. through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to authorities.