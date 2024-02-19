Mount Pleasant retail theft; police find $48K worth of stolen items

Two people were arrested over the weekend for shoplifting at an Ulta store in Mount Pleasant.

Police say that was just the tip of the iceberg.

They say they found nearly $50,000 worth of items inside the suspects' car, ranging from perfume to shoes to bags.

Dainerys Socarras-Llopis and Jorge Aguilar

On Saturday, Feb. 17, officers were dispatched to Ulta around 7:45 p.m. for a man that was shoplifting. Police located the man and the vehicle he was driving, and ultimately arrested 36-year-old Jorge Aguilar and Dainerys Socarras-Llopis, 35. Both are from Cuba.

Police said there were 162 pairs of athletic shoes, 41 designer bags, 13 Adidas tracksuits, nine luggage sets and 332 bottles of cologne and perfume. The estimated retail value of the stolen property is $48,000.

"I think it’s literally insane," said Ulta shopper Luis Cruz. "How did they even do it? How do you even fit that in a car? That’s a lot of stuff."

Other Ulta customers were also surprised by the amount.

"I’m just really shocked," said shopper Ayla Hopkins. "I’m just very surprised how they fit that all in their bags and stuff."

The two are believed to be connected to thefts not only in Wisconsin, but across the country.

Mount Pleasant Ulta

Aguilar and Socarras-Llopis were transported to the Racine County Jail and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of felony retail theft and receiving stolen property. .

Aguilar also has a warrant for his removal from the U.S. through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.