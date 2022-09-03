Milwaukee police shooting; homicide suspect dead after pursuit

A suspect wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting in downtown late Friday, September 2. An uninvolved bystander was struck and wounded in the incident.

Officials say shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, officers spotted a vehicle and a suspect near 22nd and National Avenue that was wanted in the homicide. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police shooting investigation on E. Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street, Milwaukee

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled on E. Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street. At that time, officials say the suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots at officers. Several officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Again, an uninvolved bystander was also struck. No other community members or officers were struck by the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered fatal injuries. His firearm was recovered.

Police shooting investigation on E. Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street, Milwaukee

The bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson, Wisconsin woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say at this time, it is unknown whose gunfire struck the woman.

Eight officers were involved in this incident. They include:

A 47-year-old male officer with over four years of service.

Two 33-year-old male officers with over three years of service.

A 31-year-old male officer with over 12 years of service.

A 30-year-old male officer with over five years of service.

A 26-year-old male officer with over four years of service.

A 23-year-old male officer with over five years of service.

A 22-year-old male officer with over four years of service.

Each officer will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer involved critical incidents.

"We're still investigating that. We have to download everyone's camera and interview officers still. It was, it's code red night, right? Water Street, plus we have, you know, a lot of additional activity down here with the festivals, the Labor Day happenings. So there were a lot of officers here so we have to go through everybody and talk to them," said Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner. "Actually I would say that comparitively speaking, it wasn't the Water Street -- we were lucky, right? It wasn't the Water Street you guys have filmed in he past where you've seen tons and tons of people. We were lucky."

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Oak Creek Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.

A community briefing discussing this incident will be released in the future.

Police shooting investigation on E. Juneau Avenue just west of Water Street, Milwaukee

Who was fatally shot?

Milwaukee police are not releasing the name of the person that was fatally shot. But we can put things in perspective.

Officials do say the Chevrolet Silverado that the suspect in this pursuit was driving was wanted in connection with a homicide – and that person shot was 47 years old.

Ernest Terrell Blakney; Nikia Rogers

FOX6 News does know that police had been searching for 47-year-old Ernest Blakney for more than a week. Prosecutors say Blakney stole that truck at gunpoint not long after he allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Nikia Rogers on Aug. 25. Rogers was reportedly killing inside a home near 83rd and Vienna. Blakney then set the home on fire, prosecutors say.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Blakney is also suspect of stealing that pickup truck at gunpoint from a construction worker that same day.

This is a developing story.