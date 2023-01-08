Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days.

Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents.

Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The first chase started around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 when officers tried to stop a vehicle near 31st and North. The driver got away, but the vehicle was later found unoccupied near 107th and Appleton – roughly seven miles from where it was first spotted.

Police said the vehicle was later confirmed stolen. A gun and drugs were found inside.

Later that same day, officers were involved in another chase. Police said it started in the area of Sherman and Villard around 10 p.m. and ended with a crash near 43rd and Silver Spring. The chase stretched roughly 1 mile.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A gun and suspected narcotics were recovered.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a Jan. 3 pursuit. Police said it started near 19th and Becher around 9:20 p.m. A little more than a mile away, the fleeing vehicle experienced a mechanical failure, and the chase ended near 5th and Lincoln.

A gun and suspected narcotics were found, and the man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A Jan. 4 chase ended with three people arrested. It started near 15th and Center around 9 p.m. and ended roughly four miles southwest near 39th and Park Hill.

Two guns and narcotics were recovered. The driver and two passengers – all Milwaukee men ages 29, 23 and 21 – were arrested for various offenses and warrants.

Officers were shot at during a high-speed chase that started around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 6. when officers tried to stop a car near Sherman Park. The chase was called off after shots were fired about 4 miles away near 100th and Capitol.

Police said the car was later found and had been stolen from West Bend. The people involved were not found.

That night, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. The chase started near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m., ending with a crash a few blocks away near Fond du Lac and Locust.

Police said the driver tried to run but was quickly caught and later taken to a hospital as a precaution. Two guns were recovered, and the vehicle was reportedly stolen.

A chase on Jan. 7 ended with two teen girls in handcuffs. The vehicle in question, according to police, was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

It started around 3 a.m. near 6th and State and stretched roughly two miles before the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole near 27th and Cherry. The girls, ages 16 and 15, were arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution.