Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue.

The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody.

Two firearms and narcotics were recovered.

All three Milwaukee men were arrested for various offenses and warrants. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.