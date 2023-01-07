Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase, vehicle wanted in armed robbery

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle Saturday morning, Jan. 7 that was wanted in connection to an armed robbery 

According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at 27th and Cherry when the fleeing vehicle hit a traffic pole.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and a 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Both girls are in custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 