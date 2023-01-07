Milwaukee police chase, vehicle wanted in armed robbery

Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle Saturday morning, Jan. 7 that was wanted in connection to an armed robbery

According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at 27th and Cherry when the fleeing vehicle hit a traffic pole.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and a 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Both girls are in custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.