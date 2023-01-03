Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash.

The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.

A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered. The occupied vehicle that was struck by the fleeing vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.