Milwaukee police chase; officers fired upon on city's north side

Milwaukee police are seeking the persons who led officers on a high-speed chase and fired upon them on the city's north side early Friday, Jan. 6.

Officials say around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee officers spotted a vehicle in Sherman Park – that vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle drove recklessly and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and vehicle pursuit ensued, officials say.

During the chase, officials say the persons in the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th and Capitol Drive. The police chase ended when it was terminated by a supervisor.

Milwaukee police say the vehicle involved in this case was stolen out of West Bend – and later recovered unoccupied.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

A news release says, "The Milwaukee Police Department is thankful that none of our officers or members of the community were injured during this incident."