Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m.

The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered. The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.