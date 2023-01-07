Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man in custody
article
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6, following a police pursuit in Milwaukee.
Police said around 8:30 p.m.; they began a pursuit near Sherman and Locust that ended on Fond du Lac and Locust.
Authorities said the pursuit ended in a crash with another vehicle that had two people inside. The two victims inside the car declined medical attention.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Officials said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man tried to run away from officers but was quickly taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered, and the man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.