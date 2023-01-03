Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

article

Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside.

According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.

The driver eluded officers, police said, but the vehicle was later found unoccupied near 107th and Appleton – roughly seven miles from where it was first spotted. The vehicle was later confirmed stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.