Milwaukee Marathon: Fiserv Forum finish and other changes to know

The impending snow is causing some changes to this weekend's Milwaukee Marathon.

Back for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said time constraints did not allow them to have a full marathon.

This year's half-marathon and 5K will both begin Sunday, March 26 at 7 a.m. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Bucks, the finish line for both races will be outside Fiserv Forum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Organizers hope the full marathon will return next year.

"We're excited to get back in-person for a live event," said Chip Hazewski, race director. "We've gone through some challenges over the last few years with COVID and having virtual races, but I know the people of Milwaukee are excited to be back running on the streets on Sunday."

Milwaukee Marathon

A heads-up to drivers: There will be several parking restrictions in place. Also, the Milwaukee County Transit System expects significant delays and detours.

Additional details – including the route – are available on the event's website.