Milwaukee Marathon canceled for 2023 due to safety concerns

article

It has been announced that the Milwaukee Marathon on Sunday, March 26, will be canceled due to safety concerns.

A post on Facebook indicates the cancelation is due to current conditions along the course and safety concerns for participants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

According to the Milwaukee Marathon Facebook post, they will try to talk with officials to see if another race can be held in 2023. Plans to provide participants with available options such as deferral to another event, virtual participation, or a full refund are also in the works.