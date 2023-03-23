Winter storm warning: Heavy snow on the way Saturday

article

Despite the fact that spring is here, Wisconsin has another snowfall event arriving Saturday, March 25.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of southeastern Wisconsin.

Snow will be wet and heavy as it falls through the first half of Saturday. The exact location of the heaviest snow band will be determined by the exact track of the low-pressure, but it is looking most likely across far southeastern Wisconsin. Overall, a wide area of southeastern Wisconsin could experience 3-6 inches of snow with a sharp cutoff the farther northwest you go.

The system will begin to bring precipitation in late Friday night close to midnight starting as rain. As the atmosphere will cool, we will see a transition to all snow during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall rates could be up to 1 inch per hour during the morning hours. This, in addition to wind gusts up to 35 mph, will cause reduced visibility – the largest hazard while driving starting off the event. Snow will initially melt on contact with roads due to warm pavement temperatures, but will eventually become slushy for a time. Overall, most of the snowfall accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

As this event continues into the late morning and early afternoon, expect slushy roadways. Due to the longer duration that it will take to accumulate on roads, elevated surfaces such as cars, decks, etc. are going to experience higher amounts of snow by the time the event is over.

Snow will begin to taper off during the mid-afternoon on Saturday. Lingering cloud cover will persist and begin to move out closer to sunset. Sunshine and low to mid 40s will be back by Sunday with the snow melting into next week!

