Milwaukee Election Commission's Kimberly Zapata charged, ballot fraud

Kimberly Zapata, the Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director who was fired earlier this week, has been charged.

Zapata faces the following counts:

Misconduct/office-act/excess authority

Election fraud-fraudabsentee ballot (three counts)

Zapata worked at the commission for seven years. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a news conference on Thursday she admitted to illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Rep. Janel Brantdjen (R-Menomonee Falls). While it happened outside of work, the mayor said it's unacceptable.

As a member of the military, voters don't have to register or show an ID to cast their ballot. The city of Milwaukee believes Zapata was trying to prove a loophole in the elections process.

Just a few days earlier, Brandtjen posted on social media that she got the ballots at her home address. She forwarded them to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, which launched an investigation.

Milwaukee city officials said Zapata was immediately removed from accessing city databases, and they are looking into all the elections she has been involved in.

FOX6 News spoke to Zapata during the August primary election. Thursday, Zapata refused to speak to FOX6 – and drove off.

Zapata is expected to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Nov. 28.

This is a developing story.



