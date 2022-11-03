Milwaukee election official fired; fraudulently requested military ballots

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Thursday, Nov. 3 that Milwaukee's Election Commission deputy director Kimberly Zapata has been fired. This, after he says she fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to Republican state lawmaker Rep. Janel Brandtjen.

"This has every appearance of being an egregious and blatant violation of trust," Mayor Johnson said. "I was stunned, absolutely stunned, to hear the very serious allegations against her."

"Up into this point, we never had any indication of any type of violation of work policies or procedures," said Clarie Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission. "We, of course, will be taking an extra look at that. But up into this point, she has been forthcoming, and we don’t have any indication of any concerns at this point. But that’s not to say we won’t be looking at every aspect of elections that she’s been involved in."

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, military ballots delivered to her home with apparently fake names.

As a member of the military you don't have to register or show an ID to vote. The city believes Zapata was trying to prove a loophole in the elections process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I will not accept; I will not tolerate, and I certainly will not define any misrepresentation by a city official involved in elections," Johnson said.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen

Last week, Rep. Janel Brandtjen shared the photo below of military ballots delivered to her home with apparently fake names.

"I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin. Registration for military ballots is not required," said Rep. Janel Brandtjen.

Reaction

Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"The City of Milwaukee has removed the Deputy Director of our Election Commission following stunning information about allegations against her.

"I was told yesterday that she apparently sought fictious military ballots from a state election website and had those ballots directed to a state representative.

"I will not accept, I will not tolerate, and I certainly will not defend any misrepresentation by a city official involved in elections. It does not matter that this might have been an effort to expose a vulnerability that state law created. It does not matter that this alleged crime did not take place at work. It does not matter that City of Milwaukee ballots were not part of this. Nor does it matter that there was no attempt to vote illegally or tamper with election results.

"This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of law enforcement.

"Immediately upon learning of this situation, the employee in question had her access to the offices and access to computer systems deactivated, and her employment in the election commission office was terminated.

"She has been forthcoming about her actions, and we have no indication of any other violations of trust. Even so, we are looking into the possibility of other misdeeds.

"Let there be no doubt about this, election integrity is absolutely essential. Both our Election Commission Executive Director and I will make certain Milwaukee's election administration is conducted with the very highest level of accuracy and honesty – without any hints of impropriety."

State Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls)

"Unlike Mayor Johnson, I have actually been working on providing Wisconsinites a safe and secure election process. We have uncovered so many issues that demand attention. I have been attacked by the liberal media, democrats who benefit from the system, and republicans who don’t have the backbone to take on the issues, including Speaker Vos, who has referred to me as a conspiracy theorist. All of the while, we have uncovered massive amounts of election disparities and a statewide Election Commission that has undeniably broken the law on numerous occasions. It’s time we do the people’s business, and that includes the media and both parties taking part."

Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing election fraud allegations involving Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director, Kimberly Zapata. We expect charges to be filed in the coming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Executive Board of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County

"The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County wholeheartedly condemns Kimberly Zapata for filing fraudulent requests for military absentee ballots.

"This attempt to undermine confidence in our elections and abuse the system our service members use to participate in democracy is wholly disqualifying for any staff member of the commission.

"Our democracy is protected by hundreds of election workers and thousands of volunteers across the state -- we would like to thank and honor them for their hard work as well as Mayor Cavalier Johnson for his swift action to protect the commission.

"We are worse off when extremists promote conspiracy theories and damage our electoral process. We call on members of the Legislature, the Republican Party, and folks across Wisconsin to counter the false narratives around election fraud pushed by far-right extremists like Rep. Brandtjen."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Communications Director Chad Doran

"Election officials need to follow the law. However, the vulnerabilities that continue to be exposed in the MyVote system for requesting absentee ballots should be shocking to everyone. We remain very concerned that these vulnerabilities exist and that the Elections Commission is not taking the proper steps to mitigate the risks of potential fraud those vulnerabilities in the system create."