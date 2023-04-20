Kenosha County fatal shooting, officers involved won't be charged

No criminal charges will be filed against the law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man in the town of Paris on Jan. 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has now identified that man as Hunter Hanson. He had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court on several charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, which reviewed the case, Hanson was out on $20,000 bond at the time with a GPS monitor and a condition of house arrest. He had fled from a traffic stop in December and had removed his GPS device. Officials said Hanson also became a "person of interest" in a Burlington burglary.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Hanson around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and alerted local authorities. Three Racine County Sheriff's Office squads found Hanson's truck and tried to pull it over, but he sped away at speeds over 100 mph. The chase ended in Kenosha County when he drove through a field and into a creek. He then ran off on foot.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office wrote in its decision that visibility in the field was poor due to intermittent rain and mist. Racine County deputies found Hanson in the field and tried to deescalate the situation. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies also responded.

Body camera video from the scene showed law enforcement officers' attempts to deescalate the situation before Hanson was shot, including offering to buy and let him smoke cigarettes and giving him a chance to call his family. During the encounter, according to officials, Hanson "made it clear with his words and his actions" that he was not going to be taken into custody, and that he knew that failing to surrender his weapon would "lead to a fatal outcome for him." He made comments such as "I have two choices, heaven or hell" and "Do you have your shot?"

None of the armed officers fired their weapons the first time Hanson pointed a gun at them, officials said. When Hanson pointed his gun a second time, and began to close the gap between himself and officers, the district attorney's office wrote that 11 officers fired weapons: seven Racine County deputies, three Kenosha County deputies and one state trooper. Seventy-six spent bullet casings were found at the scene, three of which were determined to be "less lethal" shotgun casings.

Authorities said first contact with Hanson came around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, and he was shot around 5:25 p.m. He died at a hospital. No evidence was found that Hanson fired his gun during the encounter.

In announcing the decision not to charge law enforcement, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson wrote:

"In the days leading up to Hanson’s death, he was in a very desperate situation. After spending three years in jail awaiting trial on attempted homicide charges, Hanson was released, but had skipped bond and cut off his GPS monitor. Hanson made it very clear to everyone interviewed from the scene of his death, that he was choosing not to go back to jail. His actions and words evidenced his intent to take his own life, either by his own hand or by forcing law enforcement to take his life. This mind set, combined with Hanson’s possession and use of the firearm, created a situation where the officers were forced to react to his behavior with deadly force to protect themselves and each other, despite their best efforts to avoid it."