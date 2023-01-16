Kenosha County fatal police shooting; followed chase from Racine County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a police shooting in the Town of Paris that unfolded Monday, Jan. 16.

Officials say at roughly 3:30 p.m. Monday, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated a police chase in Racine County. The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A news release says the pursued vehicle eventually crashed on 1st Street near 67th Drive in Paris Township in Kenosha County. The driver exited the vehicle and fled and was located in a nearby field. Officials say deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from State Patrol approached the individual and gave commands to drop a firearm. But the person failed to do so. Law enforcement then shot the man. First aid was rendered at the scene – and the person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police shooting in Paris Township

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from Wisconsin State Patrol have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Kenosha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is reviewing evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

