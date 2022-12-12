Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say

article

Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12.

According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089.

Hanson committed this crime after fleeing a traffic stop late Sunday, police said. He was a passenger in a car that was pulled over shortly before midnight. Police said he ran away "in the general area" of Monday morning's burglary.

Police said he's out on bond on multiple charges out of Racine County including attempted homicide. There's a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact Burlington police.