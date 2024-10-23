Greenfield child death cold case; Ronald Schroeder found guilty at trial

The Brief A Milwaukee County jury found Ronald Schroeder guilty at trial. Schroder was convicted in the 1991 death of his infant daughter, Catherine. Both the state and defense delivered closing arguments on Tuesday afternoon.



A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday morning, Oct. 23 found Ronald Schroeder guilty in the 1991 death of his infant daughter, Catherine.

Schroeder was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide and child abuse, intentional cause great harm.

The state and defense rested their cases Tuesday morning before they delivered closing arguments on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say Schroeder abused and killed his daughter in August 1991. The jury received the case just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Catherine Schroeder's death was ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries that were initially cited as the result of shaken baby syndrome. Medical experts, first responders and Schroeder's exes were among those who testified – and the state said all the evidence points to Schroeder as his daughter's abuser and killer.

Schroeder's defense said much of the state's case is speculation. They said there is nothing new that points to Schroeder killing his daughter.

The state highlighted testimony from Schroeder's exes, who said he abused them and other kids. The defense said Schroeder may be a bad person, but that cannot legally be used to say he abused and killed his 7-week-old daughter decades ago.

Schroeder did not take the stand in his own defense, saying pending charges in Waukesha were a factor in that decision.

Schroeder is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25.

