FOX6's Nikola Junewicz, Brian Kramp and Jenna Sachs were outside the Milwaukee Public Market to ring bells for the Salvation Army on Thursday, Dec. 9. Later, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Suzanne Spencer joined the effort.

The goal for the Salvation Army's Christmas season drive is $3.8 million.

