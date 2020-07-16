KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A single mother who lost her job amid the coronavirus pandemic and has struggled to pay the bills opted to donate her winnings from a lottery ticket to a police officer shot in the line of duty.Touched by her act of selflessness, a GoFundMe page later created for the woman has raised more than $19,000.Shetara Sims, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, recently went to a grocery store and found a $1 bill in the parking lot, according a GoFundMe page organized by the Kansas City Police Department.

