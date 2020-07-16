Police raise $147K+ for out-of-work mom who gifted lottery winnings to family of officer shot in the line of duty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A single Kansas City, Mo.
Red squirrel launches itself at gray squirrel in viral photo
ARKLOW, Ireland -- Now, this is nuts.
Kenosha County woman delivers baby boy in back of ambulance on way to hospital
SOMERS -- A Kenosha County woman is thankful for the services of the Somers Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department -- after what happened early Sunday, July 26.Around 12:30 a.m., Somers firefighters were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Road for a woman who thought her water broke.Once on the scene, the first responders, along with help from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, helped the woman get into an ambulance.
Indiana firefighters 'rescue' prosthetic leg worth $20,000
INDIANAPOLIS -- Firefighters in Indiana spent an hour searching a reservoir on Saturday to recover a valuable item for one woman – her prosthetic leg.The Indianapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that Tactical Team 7 had just finished up an hours-long training exercise in Geist Reservoir when officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources approached them for help.A woman in her 40s had lost her titanium/carbon fiber prosthetic leg worth $20,000 in an area of Geist Reservoir known as "Family Cove."
'Massive' St. Bernard rescued from England's highest mountain
SCAFELL PIKE, England -- Even rescue dogs sometimes need a rescue of their own.
'It's been surreal:' 6-year-old who saved 4-year-old from dog attack gets shopping spree at candy store
DENVER -- The gifts are rolling in for a 6-year-old Wyoming boy, Bridger Walker, who saved his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack.Bridger's aunt posted photos of her nephew online, showing the scars he received fighting off the dog.Since then, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Universe movies, said he's going to send Bridger a Captain America shield.
'Pick a dozen:' Bristol strawberry farm blossoms into something more
BRISTOL -- "You plant them and you can't tell what it's going to look like, these beautiful yellow blossoms." Fourth-generation farmer Scott Thompson is taking on something new at Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol — sunflowers.
$22M winning Powerball ticket claimed by friends who made a pact in 1992
They made a pact back in 1992 -- and now, one of them is making good on it.
Man saves drowning coyote pup, takes it on 10-day rafting trip
SASKATCHEWAN, Canada -- Now that’s one adorable first mate.
Vote: 10 finalists make the cut in Safe Digging contest; help pick a winner
MILWAUKEE — We Energies asked for pictures of digging dogs and you delivered.
100 & counting: Milwaukee woman 'never thought I'd been queen of the day,' marking milestone 🎈
MILWAUKEE -- It's a milestone many people only hope to reach, but for a longtime Milwaukee resident, it's become a reality.
Over $19,000 raised for out-of-work mom who gave her lottery winnings to cop shot in the line of duty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A single mother who lost her job amid the coronavirus pandemic and has struggled to pay the bills opted to donate her winnings from a lottery ticket to a police officer shot in the line of duty.Touched by her act of selflessness, a GoFundMe page later created for the woman has raised more than $19,000.Shetara Sims, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, recently went to a grocery store and found a $1 bill in the parking lot, according a GoFundMe page organized by the Kansas City Police Department.
Video: Dog can’t contain excitement when owner returns from 7-month US Navy deployment
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Cameron Andrade has been away for 7 months while serving in the U.S. Navy.
Best friends given 2% survival rate at birth beat the odds and walked the graduation stage together
TYLER, Texas (FOX 5 DC) - Two best pals given a 2% chance of survival at birth defied the odds and graduated from high school together.In a viral Reddit post from Tim Frost, he shared a heartwarming side-by-side picture of his son Odin Frost and bestie Jordan as kids on the first day of school and on graduation day.
Florida senior citizen calls 911 when refrigerator breaks down; deputies deliver new fridge
STUART, Fla. - Down in South Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office received an unusual 911 call, that turned into an act of kindness among law enforcement officers.Cheryl Jensen dialed 911 saying her refrigerator stopped working and she was worried her food will spoil.
‘I love it!’ 80-year-old gamer receives PS4 as birthday gift from his children
DENVER -- A Colorado man had the most priceless reaction after he received a PlayStation 4 on his 80th birthday.On July 10, Dick DeZengremel, was celebrating his 80th birthday with friends and family and it was time for the best part of birthdays -- opening presents.DeZengremel is seen with a gift, and begins to tear into the wrapping paper in a video recorded by his son, Robert, a couple of days after the celebration.When the gaming console is revealed, DeZengremel is unable to hide his excitement, “Oh!
MPD officers pay surprise visit to 11-year-old boy battling rare cancer
MILWAUKEE -- A pair of Milwaukee police officers brightened the day of a young cancer patient on Thursday, July 16.Officials say Officers Sanders and Williams paid a surprise hospital visit to an 11-year-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH.)Young Jack dreams of becoming a K-9 Officer when he grows up and collects stuffed K-9 dogs from police districts.Both MPD officers brought Jack a new K-9 Dog to add to his collection.