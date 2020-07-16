Kenosha County woman delivers baby boy in back of ambulance on way to hospital

SOMERS -- A Kenosha County woman is thankful for the services of the Somers Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department -- after what happened early Sunday, July 26.Around 12:30 a.m., Somers firefighters were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Road for a woman who thought her water broke.Once on the scene, the first responders, along with help from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, helped the woman get into an ambulance.

Indiana firefighters 'rescue' prosthetic leg worth $20,000

INDIANAPOLIS -- Firefighters in Indiana spent an hour searching a reservoir on Saturday to recover a valuable item for one woman – her prosthetic leg.The Indianapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that Tactical Team 7 had just finished up an hours-long training exercise in Geist Reservoir when officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources approached them for help.A woman in her 40s had lost her titanium/carbon fiber prosthetic leg worth $20,000 in an area of Geist Reservoir known as "Family Cove."

Over $19,000 raised for out-of-work mom who gave her lottery winnings to cop shot in the line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A single mother who lost her job amid the coronavirus pandemic and has struggled to pay the bills opted to donate her winnings from a lottery ticket to a police officer shot in the line of duty.Touched by her act of selflessness, a GoFundMe page later created for the woman has raised more than $19,000.Shetara Sims, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, recently went to a grocery store and found a $1 bill in the parking lot, according a GoFundMe page organized by the Kansas City Police Department.

‘I love it!’ 80-year-old gamer receives PS4 as birthday gift from his children

DENVER -- A Colorado man had the most priceless reaction after he received a PlayStation 4 on his 80th birthday.On July 10, Dick DeZengremel, was celebrating his 80th birthday with friends and family and it was time for the best part of birthdays -- opening presents.DeZengremel is seen with a gift, and begins to tear into the wrapping paper in a video recorded by his son, Robert, a couple of days after the celebration.When the gaming console is revealed, DeZengremel is unable to hide his excitement, “Oh!

MPD officers pay surprise visit to 11-year-old boy battling rare cancer

MILWAUKEE -- A pair of Milwaukee police officers brightened the day of a young cancer patient on Thursday, July 16.Officials say Officers Sanders and Williams paid a surprise hospital visit to an 11-year-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH.)Young Jack dreams of becoming a K-9 Officer when he grows up and collects stuffed K-9 dogs from police districts.Both MPD officers brought Jack a new K-9 Dog to add to his collection.