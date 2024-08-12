Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen trial begins Monday

article

The trial of Nicholas Matzen, the Milwaukee man charged in connection to the death of Emily Rogers, began on Monday, Aug. 12.

Matzen, 37, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of hiding a corpse, accused of strangling Rogers to death in 2022 as she was breaking up with him. He pleaded not guilty in October 2022.

Milwaukee police were called to a home near 25th and Becher on April 30, 2022, for a welfare check of Rogers; she and Matzen lived there.

Search for Rogers

A friend had reported Rogers missing after not hearing from her for a few days; she had repeatedly reached out to Rogers on April 28, 2022, but did not hear back.

On May 2, 2022 a search for Rogers was conducted in the Burnham Park area near where the 23-year-old lived. A close friend told FOX6 News she had found Rogers' phone in some bushes near 36th and Branting.

Police presence near Milwaukee's Burnham Park

Milwaukee police blocked off Burnham Park in all directions for most of the afternoon, but did not confirm at the time that the search was connected to Rogers. The same day, police confirmed that Rogers' 1-year-old daughter was found safe after family said the girl was also missing.

Rogers' mom and dad traveled to Milwaukee from Texas to search for their daughter. On May 3, 2022, they and others conducted their own search.

Milwaukee police confirmed that same day that there was reasonable suspicion to believe that Rogers' disappearance was not voluntary, and she may have been the victim of foul play. A squad car was parked outside her home, and a detective was seen getting surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, police announced Rogers' body was found in a wooded area behind a building in an industrial park near Clement and Waterford in St. Francis.

Investigation, Matzen's arrest

Matzen was arrested for an unrelated matter in April 2022, charged in a hit-and-run crash. Rogers had planned to break up with him upon his release from custody.

Court documents say she had messaged a friend shortly before her death:

Rogers: I literally had to force him to leave

Friend: U Ok?

Rogers: Not exactly.

Friend: What happened?

Rogers: I'll call you in a minute

Rogers: if I can

That cryptic message was the last she would send.

On April 28, 2022, the complaint states, a neighbor told the friend that they had seen Matzen on April 28 with scratches on his face. Matzen told the neighbor he was scratched by the friend's dog. The neighbor confirmed that story to police.

Surveillance cameras near the location Emily Rogers was found

In an interview, police spoke to someone who had reportedly spoken with Matzen on April 27, 2022. The complaint states Matzen told the person "I (expeletive) up, I hurt her" and that Rogers was dead. Later, the person said Matzen informed them that "the job is done" and they "don't have anything to worry about."

Matzen allegedly told the person he had broken Rogers' neck, per the complaint. An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.

Police spoke to another person who allegedly helped Matzen move Rogers' body. The person told police, the complaint states, that Matzen removed the body in a rug and put the body in the trunk of a car. Matzen told the person to drive to a wooded area near an industrial park, where Rogers' body was ultimately found under a discarded Christmas tree on May 5, 2022. The person said Matzen admitted to them that he "lost it" and strangled Rogers.