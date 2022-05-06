Emily Rogers homicide: Police, family search for answers

Emily Rogers was last seen alive later than previously believed, a newly released report says.

The body of the 23-year-old mother was found in a wooded area behind a building in an industrial park near Clement and Waterford in St. Francis.

A gutting discovery for some who live nearby, as her family now works to bring her body back home to Texas...

Emily Rogers

It was around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when police cars started pulling up in St. Francis.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business show an officer blocking off the street with yellow tape. Red tape then went up at a property next door where Rogers’ body was found.

"On one hand we’re devastated and heartbroken because of our daughter," said her father Terry Rogers.

Hours later, there was a candlelight vigil outside of Rogers' home at 25th and Becher...

"But on the other hand, we’re extremely grateful for being able to have the closure and know where she is and know she’s with us and not still out there where nobody can find her," he said.

Emily's family, police, and strangers had been looking for the mother of one for nearly a week. Police had said she was last seen on Tuesday, April 26.

A medical examiner's report now says she was last seen alive on April 27 -- by her boyfriend.

Friday, detectives returned to a business next to where Rogers was found to gather surveillance video that might help them piece together who is responsible.

Surveillance cameras near the location Emily Rogers was found

A man who lives nearby didn't want to show his face, out of concern for his safety.

"To lose a child, as a father myself, I can’t even fathom the idea of losing my kids," said the neighbor.

He told me his heart sunk when he saw what police were looking at in the wooded area.

"How somebody could do this to her, is just disgusting, and they’re nothing but cowards," he said.

Police say they have multiple people in custody as a part of the investigation.

Rogers’ family hopes that will provide answers as they now plan a funeral.

FOX6 is not naming the people in custody, as they have not been charged with a crime.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the costs of bringing Rogers' body back to Texas for a funeral, and help her 1-year-old daughter.