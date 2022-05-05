MPD: Emily Rogers found dead in St. Francis

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, May 5 announced missing woman Emily Rogers, the subject of days of searches, was found dead in St. Francis.

Multiple suspects are in custody, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Rogers, 23, had been last seen near 25th and Becher on Tuesday, April 26.

On Monday, a close friend told FOX6 News she found Rogers' phone in some bushes near 36th and Branting. On that same afternoon, Milwaukee police searched Burnham Park, which is less than a half-mile from the 36th and Branting location.

That friend told police Burnham Park was the last place Rogers' boyfriend was seen. Police combed the area with dogs and were there for hours.

On Wednesday, police tape surrounded Rogers' home near 25th and Becher where she was last seen, a squad car parked outside. A police detective was seen getting surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.