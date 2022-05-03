Emily Rogers missing: Milwaukee police say may be victim of foul play

article

Milwaukee police announced on Tuesday, May 3 that there is reasonable suspicion to believe the disappearance of Emily Rogers is not voluntary – and she may be the victim of foul play.

Emily Rogers was reported missing Sunday, May 1 – and last seen near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 26.

On Monday, a close friend told FOX6 News she found Rogers' phone in some bushes near 36th and Branting. On that same afternoon, Milwaukee police searched Burnham Park – which is less than a half-mile from the 36th and Branting location. That friend told police Burnham Park was the last place Rogers' boyfriend was seen. Police combed the area with dogs and were there for hours.

Police presence near Milwaukee's Burnham Park

Rogers is described as being 5'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Milwaukee Police are actively following up on all leads. Officials request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.