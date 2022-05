article

Milwaukee police are seeking assistance locating a missing woman, 23.

Emily Rogers was reported missing Sunday, May 1, last seen near 25th and Becher on Thursday, April 26.

Rogers is 5'5" tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.