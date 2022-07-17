El Rey shooting: Security guards' gun status questioned

The family of Luis Lorenzo, one of two men killed in a shooting outside an El Rey grocery store in Milwaukee, has a new lawyer questioning whether the security guards involved could legally carry guns.

Police said Lorenzo shot and killed 59-year-old security guard Tony Nolden outside the grocery store on July 9. A different security guard shot and killed Lorenzo. Authorities gave not specified who shot first or released any other details.

"The city of Milwaukee Police Department has been rather tight-lipped," the Lorenzo family's attorney, William Sulton, said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lorenzo's family told FOX6 News they don't know much more than that either. Sulton said they have a meeting scheduled with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Wednesday, July 20. That is when they hope to get more details.

While they wait for the meeting with police, Sulton looked up Nolden's private security license on the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services website. Nolden's license is active, but it shows his firearms permit expired in March.

Luis Lorenzo

"Mr. Nolden and other private security personnel that work here at El Rey do not have licenses to carry firearms while acting as private security," said Sulton.

However, Wisconsin code states a person with a concealed carry license can carry a firearm while acting as private security. There is no database in Wisconsin to see if Nolden had a valid concealed carry license.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FOX6 has spoken with several of Nolden's family members and co-workers. They all described him as a great employee who had worked security for years.

"There's nothing bad you could say about Tony. He had very high integrity, very high work ethic," Enoch Wilson said.

Marshal Public Safety

Court records show Lorenzo was wanted for an open felony drug case. He was court-ordered to not have any dangerous weapons or firearms.

FOX6 was unable to reach Marshal Public Safety, the security firm involved, on Sunday but did speak with the owner over the phone last week; at that time, he declined an interview – saying they have no comment.

Lorenzo's family said they plan to file civil suits against both Marshal Public Safety and El Rey.