Shooting near El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive; 2 dead

Two people are dead following a shooting near the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee. It happened Saturday morning, July 9 around 10:20 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people are dead – and another person was transported to the hospital.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.