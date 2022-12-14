Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson; attorney removed from case

article

The attorney for a man charged with allegedly kidnapping a Greendale woman, holding her for hours, stealing her identity and burglary charges has withdrawn from the case.

Timothy Olson, 52, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. That has now been re-scheduled for January.

The public defender appointed by the court to represent Olson, Nathan Opland-Dobs, filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw as Olson’s attorney.

In court Wednesday morning, Opland-Dobs said his client insisted he wanted a different attorney. Opland-Dobs wrote that Olson is still considered indigent and still qualifies for representation by the state public defender’s office.

During the hearing, Olson told the court he spoke with two private practice attorneys, Claire Barth and James McCann, about representing him. Messages left for Barth and McCann were not immediately returned.

Commissioner Barry Phillips told Olson that if he does not hire attorneys, he won’t be allowed to have another public defender appointed for 30-90 days.

Olson was arrested by Franklin police last month, suspected of kidnapping a 79-year-old woman from a Franklin bar.

Prosecutors have said Olson is a person of interest in the deaths of two women, including a woman who passed out at a South Milwaukee bar.

Racine police had been trying to track down Olson, who is suspected of drugging other women and stealing their money.

Olson has yet to make an appearance in Racine County on charges there. A preliminary hearing in the Milwaukee County case is reset for January 24.

Case details

Olson was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Franklin Police say an officer noticed a person matching Olson's description pushing a bicycle in the area near 35th and Rawson. As officers approached, police say Olson ran into a nearby condo complex. Once the cops caught up with him, police say there was a brief struggle and Olson had to be taskedto be taken into custody.

Olson was wanted by several jurisdictions for multiple alleged crimes. In the kidnapping of the 79-year-old woman on Nov. 23.

Investigators also say Olson is involved in at least two burglaries in Franklin just prior to his arrest.

Officials said Olson was interviewed by detectives from Franklin, Racine, and South Milwaukee after his arrest.

"I think it's likely that there's other victims – maybe some that are embarrassed to come forward," said Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva. "Hopefully that he's in custody now, if there are victims that, they're more likely to call their local departments and report that."

"There's no doubt that this person would continue to do what he did until caught."

Racine crimes

Racine police first warned the public about Timothy Olson in early November. Investigators say he's meeting up with women he's connected with on apps, drugging them and stealing money from them.

Olson has been linked to a woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. This incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17.

South Milwaukee death investigation, Timothy Olson named "person of interest"

Officials say this is now the third woman that they know of, from other jurisdictions, who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence.

