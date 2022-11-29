Timothy Olson spotted in Franklin; person of interest in death investigation

article

Timothy Olson, a "Ripoff Romeo" and a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee, was spotted at a business on 27th Street in Franklin Monday night, Nov. 28.

Police say if you see him do not attempt to contact or apprehend him. Call 911 immediately to report his location.

Racine police first warned the public about Timothy Olson in early November. Investigators say he's meeting up with women he's connected with on apps, drugging them and stealing money from them.

South Milwaukee death investigation, Timothy Olson named "person of interest"

Olson has been linked to a woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. This incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Officials say this is now the third woman that they know of, from other jurisdictions, who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence.

Olson is approximately 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds. Right now, Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262- 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.