Kim Mikulance remembered by friends, who will sing karaoke

article

Friends of a woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar plan to celebrate her life on Friday night, Dec. 2. by singing karaoke. This, as a person of interest in her death remains jailed in Milwaukee – in connection to a separate case, including allegedly kidnappings a 79-year-old woman.

Timothy Olson was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday night. He was arrested hours earlier by Franklin police in connect that kidnappings case. Police say that alleged kidnappings happened less than a week after Kim Mikulance passed out at a South Milwaukee tavern.

Kim Mikulance

Mikulance is known to friends as Raina Reighns – and she loved karaoke. Mikulance was at a South Milwaukee bar back on Nov. 17. Surveillance video from Powers on Tenth shows the 55-year-old and a man – that man Racine police say appears to be Olson.

Racine police have been trying to track down Olson, who is suspected of drugging other women and stealing their money.

Timothy Olson

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The way I saw her clutching her drink, I knew something was wrong," said Sam Anderson, bartender.

Mikulance passed out and died days later.

The day after Mikulance's death, Franklin police say Olson was at it again.

"The woman was having drinks a local restaurant/bar. She was approached by Olson for a drink. She declined and ultimately left," said Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva. "He approached her in the parking lot with the threat of a gun, forced her into her own car, and held her for a number of hours."

It was Racine police who put Olson on the public's radar early last month. Racine was looking for Olson, who police say used dating apps to steal from women.

Olson has been in and out of prison since the 1990s. FOX6 News profiled him as the "Ripoff Romeo" ten years ago for much of the same things he is accused of now by police.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

On Tuesday, Franklin police say an officer spotted Olson pushing a bicycle near 35th and Rawson. He ran into an apartment complex. Police say they had to tase Olson to take him into custody.

Timothy Olson

"There’s no doubt that this person would continue to do what he did until caught," Oliva said.

Olson was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on recommended charges of kidnappings, stealing money, two counts of burglary, and resisting an officer. Formal charges have yet to be filed.