Man meets women on dating apps, victimizes them, Racine police say

Racine police need your help to locate a man they say meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss.

The Racine Police Department identified this man in a news release as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is described as being about 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Officials say right now, Olson has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of Mount Pleasant. The Racine Police Department is looking to speak to Olson regarding a similar incident out of Racine. Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, officials say.

If you have been victimized or if you have additional information that could assist law enforcement, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.