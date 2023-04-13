Chicago DNC: Wisconsin's Evers, Baldwin pushed for 2024 pick

Wisconsin and Illinois aren't always rooting for the same things, but Gov. Tony Evers lobbied his party to pick Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

FOX6 News acquired a letter the governor signed. In it, he made the Chicago pitch along with other Midwestern Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee announced it picked Chicago for the 2024 convention, beating out Atlanta.

"It was about people knowing that the Midwest states are where the action’s at politically, and that's why there's the two national parties are going to be in the Midwest," Evers said Thursday. "It's where the presidential races are going to be decided, is the Midwest. That's why those two folks are going to be there."

Republicans will host their own convention in Milwaukee in July 2024. The Democrats' convention will be in August.