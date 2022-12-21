RNC 2024 in Milwaukee; dates of convention revealed

article

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be held from July 15-18, 2024.

The following statements were released by RNC officials and Milwaukee's mayor:

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

"We are excited to announce July 15-18, 2024 as the week Republicans will select our nominee to be the next president of the United States. We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."

Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Chair Reince Priebus

"I could not be more proud of the leadership of those who are making the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee possible. The location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway. With partners like the RNC and the city of Milwaukee, we are confident the RNC Convention will be the gold standard for decades to come."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is."

A news release says there will be a ceremony celebrating the convention in January in Dana Point, California during the RNC Winter Meeting.