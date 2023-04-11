Chicago DNC: Wisconsin economy could see added boost in 2024

Democrats and Republicans may not agree on much but, independent of one another, both decided to host their 2024 national political conventions along Lake Michigan.

While Milwaukee was previously selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, Chicago has now been tabbed to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Conventions bring tens of thousands of people form around the world to their host cities. With those people come hundreds of millions of dollars for the regional economy – cash spent on hotels, food, drinks, taxis, clothes and much more. Now, Wisconsin could see even more of those dollars.

"It’s going to be amazing for tourism. It’s a spectacular showcase of the amazing natural assets our region has, and we hope the proximity of these two conventions will mean more tourism for Milwaukee," said VISIT Milwaukee's Claire Koenig.

The RNC in Milwaukee, centered around Fiserv Forum, will run from July 15-18, 2024. The DNC, based around Chicago's United Center, will congregate from Aug. 19-22, 2024.

United Center, Chicago

"The Midwest is extremely important in presidential elections, and part of me would like to believe because the DNC is not in Milwaukee, we have the RNC coming," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "They saw the importance of Wisconsin, the importance of getting out the vote in Milwaukee and wanted to create some buzz, some stir (as) close to Milwaukee as possible, close to Wisconsin, as possible.

"I think it’s really great that they chose Chicago, and I think we’ll see some economic benefits of the DNC there happening here in Milwaukee as well, which is great."

VISIT Milwaukee was already expecting the RNC would bring some 45,000 people to the area, estimating $200 million could flood the regional economy. Now?

"There’s also going to be 15,000 credentialed media traveling from both cities. Would it make sense for some of them to just stick around for the month in-between and truly get to know the region. Yes, we certainly hope so, and I can say this is the official invite for them to consider doing just that," said Koenig.

Fiserv Forum is 40 miles from Kenosha, while the United Center is about 65 miles south of there. The Windy City’s suburban Metra line’s last stop is near 11th Avenue and 54th Street in Kenosha – and it goes all the way to downtown Chicago.

"This is great economic impact, coming out of a pandemic. I think our businesses, our hotels, are ready to see travelers again and to welcome people for business or pleasure," said Laura Gregorski, Visit Kenosha marketing director.

Chicago Metra stop in Kenosha

Kenosha is preparing to welcome guests and media for both national conventions.

"From a tourism perspective, we don’t necessarily have to make a pitch. We’re going to be a natural destination and our hotel properties work with both conventions and media planning," Gregorski said.

Whether you vote red or blue, you could see a little more green thanks to both parties' conventions.