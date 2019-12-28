California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases, now most in US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, reporting more than 409,000 infections after setting a record on Tuesday for the state's most confirmed new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.The surge of cases comes as California reopened much of its economy in May.
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell fears for her life, believes she might meet the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, believes the convicted pedophile was murdered while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and fears the same end, according to a friend.
Woman fatally shot in NYC after asking man to stop setting off fireworks
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A Brooklyn woman is dead after she was shot confronting a man setting off illegal fireworks in Brooklyn.
Macy's paid $9M in bonuses to top executives after slashing 3,900 jobs
NEW YORK -- Macy's doled out $9 million in equity bonuses to its top executives just two weeks after the retailer said it would cut thousands of jobs in its corporate office.CEO Jeff Gennette received restricted stock worth about $3.6 million on July 9, according to a regulatory filing.
'Black Lives' mural outside Trump Tower defaced for 3rd time in 5 days
NEW YORK — A “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on the street in front of President Donald Trump's namesake New York City tower has quickly become a target for vandalism, defaced with bucketfuls of paint three times in less than a week.In the latest incident, two women were arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday after police said they poured black paint on the block-long mural outside Trump Tower on Manhattan’s chic Fifth Avenue.Bystander video showed police officers surrounding one of the women as she rubbed the paint on the mural's bright yellow letters and screamed: “they don't care about Black lives” and “refund the police."One of the officers slipped on the paint and tumbled to the ground, sustaining injuries to his head and arm, police said.
Autopsies revealed COVID-19 patients had blood clotting in multiple organs, according to study
NEW YORK -- A recent autopsy study of coronavirus patients revealed that blood clotting was present not only in the lungs — but in organs throughout the body.In a study published on June 25 in the Lancet's eClinicalMedicine, autopsies of seven COVID-19 patients revealed clotting in small blood vessels in “multiple organs.”Dr.
Video shows New York City dad fatally shot while crossing street with daughter
NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released security camera video of the drive-by shooting of a father as he crossed the street with his young daughter in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.Anthony Robinson, 28, is holding the seven-year-old girl's hand as they cross Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street on July 5.
'Costco Karen' throws fit over face mask policy, Twitter video shows
One Costco shopper didn’t comply when asked to wear a mask.
4th of July weekend marred by killings in major US cities; at least 14 dead
CHICAGO -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend across the U.S. was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed and dozens were injured in shootings, including at a nightclub in South Carolina.
Video shows thief choking woman, stealing her bag
NEW YORK -- The police in New York City are looking for a thief who attacked a woman in Midtown Manhattan Sunday morning and stole her money.The NYPD released a security camera video that shows the man grabbing the woman from behind, putting her in a chokehold, slamming her to the ground, and then stealing her bag.The robbery happened outside 332 East 29th Street in the Kips Bay neighborhood at about 8:30 a.m. on June 29, police said.The victim is a 64-year-old woman, the NYPD said.
Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until January
NEW YORK — The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again — until at least early January.Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.“The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board of The Broadway League, which represents producers.“The alchemy of 1,000 strangers bonding into a single audience fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theatres can safely host full houses," he added. “The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so.”Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule.
NYPD officer suspended after he was caught on video using banned chokehold is charged
NEW YORK — Moving swiftly amid a global furor over police misconduct, New York City prosecutors on Thursday, June 25 filed criminal charges against a police officer caught on video putting a Black man in what they said was a banned chokehold.Officer David Afanador pleaded not guilty on Thursday to strangulation and attempted strangulation charges stemming from the confrontation Sunday on a Queens beach boardwalk.
NYPD officer suspended after video emerges apparently showing chokehold during Queens boardwalk arrest
QUEENS, N.Y. -- The NYPD on Sunday, June 21 suspended an officer after video emerged showing police using an apparent chokehold to make an arrest on a Queens boardwalk.Anthony Beckford, a city council candidate, put the video on Twitter claiming the officers were “performing an Illegal modern day lynching chokehold on a Black Man until he was unconscious.
'Putting people at risk:' NYC mayor, police commissioner ban protests during pandemic
NEW YORK -- After a news conference by LGBTQ activists critical of Mount Sinai Hospital's relationship with a religious organization during the coronavirus pandemic, the city's police commissioner and the mayor said "protests" would not be tolerated.About a dozen activists with the Reclaim Pride organization took to First Avenue in Manhattan outside the hospital to hold a news conference Sunday, May 3, slamming Samaritan's Purse for being allowed to set up a field hospital.About two dozen police officers showed up and forced the crowd to disperse.
New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths less than a month after disease detected
NEW YORK — New York state surpassed a grim milestone Sunday as its death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state.New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776.
Gov. Cuomo closes NYC schools, sending 1.1 million-plus kids home amid coronavirus
NEW YORK — New York City will close the nation's largest public school system as early as Tuesday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.Gov.
Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging in New York
NEW YORK — A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died, police said Saturday.Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said.