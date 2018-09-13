Puerto Rico to hold statehood referendum amid disillusion
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Gov.
4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory.The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred Monday at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica.
President Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected the widely accepted conclusion that nearly 3,000 died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, arguing without evidence that the number was wrong and calling it a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.As Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas, the president picked a fresh fight over the administration's response in Puerto Rico, tweeting: "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths.
Puerto Rico introduces bill to become US state
WASHINGTON — Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Congress is introducing a bill that seeks to make the U.S. territory a state by 2021.Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez said Wednesday that 14 Democrats and 20 Republicans currently sponsor the bill among the 435 members in the House of Representatives."This is the first step to open a serious discussion regarding the ultimate status for the island," Gonzalez said.The Republican sponsors include the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep.
'Could not be more proud:' We Energies recognized nationally for restoration efforts in Puerto Rico
PUERTO RICO -- We Energies has received national recognition was a result of their power restoration efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit in September.An industry trade group, the Edison Electric Institute, honored We Energies with an "Emergency Assistance Award" at a ceremony in San Diego on June 5, according to a news release from We Energies officials.According to the release, We Energies, along with their sister company Wisconsin Public Service, sent more than 70 employees to Puerto Rico in January.
Welcome fit for heroes: Crews return home after working for months to bring power to Puerto Rico
MILWAUKEE -- It has been nearly two months since nearly 50 people from We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service went to Puerto Rico.
Blackout in northern Puerto Rico after explosion, fire at main power substation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An explosion and fire at an electric substation threw much of northern Puerto Rico into darkness late Sunday in a setback for the U.S. territory's efforts to fully restore power more than five months after Hurricane Maria started the longest blackout in U.S. history.The island's Electric Power Authority said several municipalities were without power, including parts of the capital, San Juan, but they were optimistic it could be restored within a day as they worked to repair a substation that controls voltage.The blast illustrated the challenges of restoring a power grid that was already crumbling before it was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane.In many cases, power workers are repairing equipment that should have long been replaced but remained online due to the power authority's yearslong financial crisis.
Watch: Puerto Rico school erupts in joy when power returns after 112 days
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Staff and students at a school in San Juan erupted with joy in early January when they regained electricity.The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power after Hurricane Maria tore through in September of 2017.
More equipment, crews head to Puerto Rico for power boost
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal officials said Monday that efforts to fully restore power to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria should get a boost with more work crews and more supplies in upcoming weeks.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it is getting its own barge to ship items and that materials it requested several months ago have been manufactured and are finally on their way to the U.S. territory."We're doing everything we can to increase the (power company's) ability to do this as fast as possible for the people of Puerto Rico," said Col.
Students at Pius High School collect money, items for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
MILWAUKEE -- Students at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee on Thursday, November 16th geared up for Thanksgiving with Puerto Rico in mind.The school's annual Thanksgiving drive kicked off Thursday morning.Donations are being accepted to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.
'The Simpsons' vow to help Puerto Rico in new online video
NEW YORK — Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is getting a helping hand from an unlikely source — Moe from "The Simpsons."The bartender from the animated comedy is seen fundraising in a new YouTube video after getting a warm message by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.
Head of Puerto Rico's power company says they're scrapping $300M Whitefish contract
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The head of Puerto Rico's power company said Sunday the agency will cancel its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the tiny Montana company's role in restoring the island's power system following Hurricane Maria.The announcement by Ricardo Ramos came hours after Gov.
120 dogs in Waukesha from Puerto Rico after Maria ready for adoption: "Come in and see what we've got"
WAUKESHA -- More than 100 dogs were recently rescued from Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria and now, they're at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, waiting to find their forever families.
Some of the 120 dogs in Waukesha from Puerto Rico now available for adoption! 🐾
WAUKESHA -- A number of dogs rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria -- being cared for at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, are ready for adoption.120 dogs from Puerto Rico arrived at the Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field on Saturday, October 21st.These dogs were already in shelters prior to the hurricane.HAWS officials said Tuesday, October 24th there are many small and medium-sized "super cute" mixed breeds and puppies available for adoption.