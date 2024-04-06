Expand / Collapse search

Body part found in Milwaukee near 30th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Milwaukee
Published  April 6, 2024
MILWAUKEE - A human body part was discovered in Milwaukee late Friday night, April 5.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, it and the Milwaukee Police Department are jointly investigating the discovery of a human body part in the area of 30th and Lisbon.

It was discovered at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

When FOX6 arrived at the area in the morning, the scene was already cleared.

The sheriff's office says this is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.