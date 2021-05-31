4 Milwaukee homicides, police shooting on Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2021 was a violent holiday in Milwaukee with four homicides and a deadly police shooting as residents call for the violence to end.

"My heart’s broken by what’s going on in this city," said Sally Stern, neighbor.

Across Milwaukee, yellow crime scene tape lined streets in scenes that have become all-too-familiar.

"I stay in the house most of the time," said Jay Ellis, neighbor.

Some live in fear while others speak openly, and most just want the violence to end.

"Everybody just love one another, please," said Ellis.

In less than 24 hours, four people lost their lives in Milwaukee homicides.

"I hear gunshots every day," said Stern.

At 27th and McKinley around 10:30 a.m., a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot.

Two hours later, around 12:30 p.m., investigators were called to the scene of another fatal shooting; this time near 28th and Clarke, where a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area near Chambers and Palmer, where the medical examiner said a man was fatally shot.

A half-hour later, sheriff's officials confirmed a fatal shooting at Johnsons Park near 19th and Fond du Lac.

On Sunday night near 29th and Cleveland, Milwaukee police said a 49-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer after refusing to drop a gun.

"Every day there is violence going on in one sort of way or another," said Stern.

"Obviously, at this time, we’re just trying to collect as much information as we can," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The violent day adds to what has been an already violent year, with a city calling for change.

"This stuff needs to stop," said Ellis. "It really needs to. It’s ridiculous right now."