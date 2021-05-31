The medical examiner confirmed a fatal shooting at Johnson's Park near 19th and Fond du Lac Monday evening, May 31.

It marks the fourth homicide in the city on Memorial Day.

The sheriff said the victim was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. and the "matter is under investigation," urging "any members of the public with information" to give them a call.

This shooting followed a separate fatal shooting near Chambers and Palmer in Milwaukee Monday evening.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Earlier Monday, around 10:30 a.m., a Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 27th and McKinley, and two hours later, a Milwaukee man found fatally shot in a vehicle near 28th and Clarke.