27th and McKinley fatal shooting; known suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting near 27th and McKinley around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. 

The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries, according to police.

Police are seeking a known suspect. 

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

