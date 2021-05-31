27th and McKinley fatal shooting; known suspect sought

article

One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting near 27th and McKinley around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31.

The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries, according to police.

Police are seeking a known suspect.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

