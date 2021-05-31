28th and Clarke fatal shooting; unknown suspect sought

One person is dead after a shooting near 28th and Clarke around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The 41-year-old Milwaukee man was located in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.