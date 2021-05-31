Man fatally shot at Chambers and Palmer

article

The medical examiner confirmed a fatal shooting near Chambers and Palmer in Milwaukee Monday evening, May 31.

It marks the third homicide on Memorial Day in the city.

The medical examiner said the victim in this incident is a man.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News has reached out to police for more details on this fatal shooting.

Shortly after this shooting, the medical examiner confirmed a fatal shooting at Johnson's Park near 19th and Fond du Lac; the fourth Milwaukee homicide on Memorial Day.

Advertisement

Earlier Monday, around 10:30 a.m., a Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 27th and McKinley, and two hours later, a Milwaukee man found fatally shot in a vehicle near 28th and Clarke.